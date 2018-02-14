Ticker
Commission: TV channels should broadcast EU election debates
By EUOBSERVER
The European Commission said on Wednesday that European television coverage of the lead candidate debates in the 2014 election campaign "was a good start but not enough", with "superficial" coverage in some member states. "For 2019, and to encourage wide, balanced and impartial reporting, it would be desirable for at least one debate between the lead candidates to be broadcast on the main public service channels in each member state."