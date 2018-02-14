Wednesday

14th Feb 2018

Ticker

Juncker eases pressure on Croatia in border dispute

By

"We're not saying that Slovenia is right, that Croatia is right," European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said Wednesday about the two countries' dispute over their common border. One week after he had called on Croatia to solve the issue, Juncker said he was "very cautious, careful, prudent". Speaking alongside Juncker, Croatian PM Andrej Plenkovic said his country "cannot accept" last year's international arbitration ruling, which was accepted by Slovenia.

EUobserved

Juncker too tight in his EU suit

The European Commission president floated ideas on what his institution could look like. But faced with the members state powers, he failed to lay out a structured vision.

Far-right parties re-register to access EU funds

After missing a funding deadline, the far-right nationalist Alliance for Peace and Freedom and the Alliance of European National Movements are back in the game and possibly eligible for EU money in 2019.

Commission tells Macron to pick political side

A European Commission paper calls on parties to show their colours before the May 2019 parliament elections, and to choose their successor to Juncker before the end of 2018.

Juncker to speak out on post-Juncker EU

The European Commission chief is to call on EU leaders to increase the EU budget after 2020 and choose his successor through the "Spitzenkandidat" process.

Libya return demand triggers reintegration headaches

The UN migration agency (IOM) had planned to help return and reintegrate 5,000 people from Libya to their home countries, but ended up aiding 20,000 in 2017. The extra demand has piled on the pressure.

