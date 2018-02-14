By EUOBSERVER

"We're not saying that Slovenia is right, that Croatia is right," European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said Wednesday about the two countries' dispute over their common border. One week after he had called on Croatia to solve the issue, Juncker said he was "very cautious, careful, prudent". Speaking alongside Juncker, Croatian PM Andrej Plenkovic said his country "cannot accept" last year's international arbitration ruling, which was accepted by Slovenia.