By EUOBSERVER

Mikheil Saakashvili, the former Georgian president who was deported from Ukraine earlier this week, has arrived in the Netherlands. According to his Dutch attorney, Saakashvili will settle in the Netherlands, which is his wife's native country. Saakashvili had been a governor of Odessa, Ukraine, in 2015-2016. He had accused the government of his former ally, Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko, of widespread corruption.