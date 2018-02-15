Ticker
DUP leader sees 'no prospect' of Northern Irish government
By EUOBSERVER
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster said on Wednesday that there is "no prospect" of an agreement to form a government in Northern Ireland. She said there are still "serious and significant differences" with the nationalist Sinn Fein party. After talks with the UK prime minister on Monday, she said that "very good progress" had been made. The region has been without a government since January last year.