Ticker
Report: EU to remove Brexit 'punishment' clause
By EUOBSERVER
The BBC reports EU officials softening language in the draft text on Brexit's transition period, removing the so-called 'punishment clause', initially set up to restrict EU internal market access. The European Commission said earlier this month that Britain must abide by EU rules during the transition or face possible sanctions. EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said it was "perfectly normal to provide for effective implementation mechanism to settle disputes".