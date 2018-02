By EUOBSERVER

Some 66 percent of respondents to a poll amongst supporters of the German centre-left SPD party said they were in favour of the proposed coalition with the two centre-right Christian Democrat parties CDU and CSU, the Funke group newspapers reported on Friday. Around 30 percent said they supported new elections. Among CDU/CSU supporters, 78 percent were in favour of the 'grand coalition', and 17 percent want a new vote.