By EUOBSERVER

Deniz Yucel, a German-Turkish journalist, was freed by Turkey on Friday after a year in prison. Yucel, who works for the German daily newspaper Die Welt, was arrested on 14 February 2017 over espionage charges. Last month, European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said that the liberation of imprisoned journalists was a condition for better EU-Turkey relations. Turkey is the country with the most imprisoned journalists in the world.