Friday

16th Feb 2018

Ticker

Journalist Deniz Yucel freed in Turkey

By

Deniz Yucel, a German-Turkish journalist, was freed by Turkey on Friday after a year in prison. Yucel, who works for the German daily newspaper Die Welt, was arrested on 14 February 2017 over espionage charges. Last month, European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said that the liberation of imprisoned journalists was a condition for better EU-Turkey relations. Turkey is the country with the most imprisoned journalists in the world.

Baltic states demand bigger EU budget

The leaders of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania say in a joint letter that they are open to talks on creating "new own resources" for a bigger EU budget after the UK leaves the EU.

EU divided over Western Balkan enlargement

After the European Commission presented its Western Balkans strategy last week, with a view of possibly integrating the region by 2025, some EU ministers were less enthusiastic after their first discussion of the new policy.

News in Brief

  1. Make budget cuts in farm and regional funds, the Dutch say
  2. UN: Hungary's anti-migration bill is 'assault on human rights'
  3. Journalist Deniz Yucel freed in Turkey
  4. New organic farming bill not ready until late spring
  5. Commissioner: Western Balkans in EU is 'obvious'
  6. Two in three centre-left Germans support coalition
  7. Polish PM: Nord Stream 2 pipeline could prompt war
  8. Facebook and Twitter fudge EU consumer rules

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EPSUMovie Premiere: 'Up to The Last Drop' - 22 February, Brussels
  2. CESICESI@Noon on ‘Digitalisation & Future of Work: Social Protection For All?’ - March 7
  3. UNICEFExecutive Director's Committment to Tackling Sexual Exploitation and Abuse of Children
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersState of the Nordic Region 2018: Facts, Figures and Rankings of the 74 Regions
  5. Mission of China to the EUDigital Economy Shaping China's Future, Over 30% of GDP
  6. Macedonian Human Rights Movement Int.Suing the Governments of Macedonia and Greece for Changing Macedonia's Name
  7. Dialogue PlatformBeyond the Errors in the War on Terror: How to Fight Global Militarism - 22 February
  8. Swedish EnterprisesHarnessing Globalization- at What Cost? Keynote Speaker Commissioner Malmström
  9. European Friends of ArmeniaSave The Date 28/02: “Nagorno-Karabakh & the EU: 1988-2018”
  10. European Heart NetworkSmart CAP is Triple Win for Economy, Environment and Health
  11. European Free AlllianceEFA Joined the Protest in Aiacciu to Solicit a Dialogue After the Elections
  12. EPSUDrinking Water Directive Step Forward but Human Right to Water Not Recognized

Latest News

  1. EU states stay mute on implementation of mercury bill
  2. Baltic states demand bigger EU budget
  3. Germany raises concerns over Hungary's 'Stop Soros' bills
  4. EU ties Brexit transition talks to divorce agreement
  5. EU divided over Western Balkan enlargement
  6. Facebook and Twitter weak on protecting users, says EU
  7. Behind the scenes of the Nordic model
  8. Eastern Europe shuns petition for pan-EU MEP candidates