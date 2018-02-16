Ticker
UN: Hungary's anti-migration bill is 'assault on human rights'
By EUOBSERVER
The United Nations on Friday called the an anti-migration legislation proposed in Hungary, dubbed "Stop Soros", an "assault on human rights". The proposed bill could lead to banning NGOs dealing with migration. The bill represented "an unjustified restriction on the right to freedom of association and is a worrying continuation of the government's assault on human rights and civic space," UN human rights spokesman Rupert Colville said.