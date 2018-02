By EUOBSERVER

German chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between Russia and Germany "poses no danger to diversification". Merkel, who was meeting Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki, insisted the project was only an "economic project". Morawiecki, whose country strongly opposes the plan, said it was important that "no side has a price monopoly" on Europe's gas market.