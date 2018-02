By EUOBSERVER

Simone Veil, the first woman to become president of the European Parliament, in 1979, will be buried in the French Pantheon on 1st July, it was announced on Monday. Veil, who died last year, will enter the Paris monument, where France celebrates its "great men and women", with her husband, Antoine, who was a lawyer. Veil is also known for having granted French women the right to abortion in 1975.