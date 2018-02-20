By EUOBSERVER

Italian former PM Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia alliance with two far-right parties is leading with 34.7% ahead of 4 March elections, according to pollster YouTrend. Forza Italia is backed by 16.8%, the anti-immigration Northern League 13.2% and the far-right Fratelli d'Italia 4.7%. The anti-establishment Five Star Movement is polled to become the largest party with 27.8% while the left-of-centre coalition, including the ruling Democratic Party is third with 27.4%.