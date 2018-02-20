Tuesday

20th Feb 2018

Berlusconi's coalition ahead with 34.7% support

Italian former PM Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia alliance with two far-right parties is leading with 34.7% ahead of 4 March elections, according to pollster YouTrend. Forza Italia is backed by 16.8%, the anti-immigration Northern League 13.2% and the far-right Fratelli d'Italia 4.7%. The anti-establishment Five Star Movement is polled to become the largest party with 27.8% while the left-of-centre coalition, including the ruling Democratic Party is third with 27.4%.

EU taxpayers risk bailing out MEP pension scheme

An MEP voluntary pension scheme is running a €326 million actuarial deficit. The Luxembourg-based fund, set to manage to scheme, is said to have invested the money in controversial sectors like the arms industry.

Poland shows no sign of concessions to Commission

While the dialogue between Warsaw and the Commission has improved since new prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki entered office, there is no sign of compromise over rule of law concerns - as the clock ticks towards a March deadline.

Spain's De Guindos to be ECB vice-president

Spanish finance minister Luis de Guindos will join the the European Central Bank in June, after his sole rival for the vice-presidency job stepped down on Monday.

