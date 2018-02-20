By EUOBSERVER

Former commission president Jose Manuel Barroso lobbied for investment bank Goldman Sachs, according to a letter by Jyrki Katainen, EU commissioner for growth and investment - verifying media reports about a meeting with Barroso during which the two discussed "trade and defence". The information prompted lobbying transparency campaign group ALTER-EU to file a complaint urging the commission's ethics committee to re-assess its acceptance of Barroso's role at Goldman Sachs.