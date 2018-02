By EUOBSERVER

An attempt by left-wing French MEP Younous Omarjee to have the environment and health committee reject a draft bill implementing a 'track-and-trace' system for tobacco products failed on Tuesday. The proposal to veto the bill was supported by only seven MEPs, with 45 MEPs rejecting the veto, and one abstaining. Anti-smuggling expert Luk Joossens recently told EUobserver the draft bill had some flaws, but he opposed vetoing it.