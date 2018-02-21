Ticker
Macron's new migrant law faces opposition in parliament
By EUOBSERVER
France's interior minister Gerard Collomb will present a draft law on asylum and immigration to president Emmanuel Macron's cabinet on Wednesday, in a move to crack down on irregular migration. Amid strong criticism from human rights groups the law will test unity of Macron's left-and-right majority in parliament. It would double the time illegal migrants can be detained, shorten deadlines for asylum applications and punish illegal border crossing with jail.