By EUOBSERVER

EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager risks being drawn into Italy's political campaigning ahead of 4 March elections, after Embraco, a Brazil-based firm controlled by US giant Whirlpool announced it will close a factory in northern Italy and relocate the jobs to Slovakia. Italian industry minister Carlo Calenda flew to Brussels on Tuesday to try to persuade Vestager to declare Slovak enticements to Embraco as illegal state aid.