European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker announced Wednesday that his head of cabinet Martin Selmayr will become the institution's secretary general on 1 March, replacing Alexander Italianer. Selmayr will be replaced by his deputy, Spain's Clara Martinez Alberola, who will become the first woman at this position. Germany's Selmayr, often considered as the most powerful man in the commission, will now be in charge of the whole administration.

Analysis

Talks on the next EU budget will start on Friday. Brussels wants to do much more than before – and needs a lot more money. But arguing about funds won't be enough.

Opinion

The European Commission is considering rolling back medical research incentives, on the faulty assumption they are somehow driving higher drug prices. But not only is that premise flawed – the proposed fix will do nothing to benefit ordinary health consumers.

News in Brief

  1. Tusk: EU budget agreed before 2019 elections 'unrealistic'
  2. Commission fines car cartels €546m
  3. Juncker: 'nothing' wrong in Katainen meeting Barroso
  5. MEPs decide not to veto fossil fuel projects list
  6. Factory relocation risks drawing Vestager into Italian election
  7. Irregular migration into EU drops to four-year low, says Frontex
  8. Macron's new migrant law faces opposition in parliament

Stakeholders' Highlights

Latest News

