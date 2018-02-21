By EUOBSERVER

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said Wednesday a meeting between his vice president Jyrki Katainen and former commission head Jose Manuel Barroso, now lobbyist for Goldman Sachs, was "in total accordance with the rules". "We never said [Barroso] could not have meetings with commissioners, and commissioners would not be allowed to have meetings with the former president of the commission," he said, adding that Barroso "is not a gangster".