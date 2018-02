By EUOBSERVER

In a note sent to EU leaders ahead of their summit on Friday, European Council president Donald Tusk said reaching a final agreement on the EU budget for 2020-27 before the May 2019 European elections is "unrealistic." That timeline was advocated last week by Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker. Tusk proposed to "make as much progress as possible" in 2019, and leave a final decision to the next parliament.