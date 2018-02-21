Wednesday

Belgian PM to host 11 EU leaders ahead of summit

Belgian prime minister Charles Michel will host the heads of 11 EU member state governments at a royal castle outside the outskirts of Brussels ahead of Friday's informal summit of the EU-27, it was announced Wednesday. Michel will host discussions with Bulgaria, Germany, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, and Spain. Thursday's talks, at Chateau de Val Duchesse, are likely to focus on the 2020-2027 EU budget.

UK seeks flexible transition length after Brexit

Britain wants to negotiate with Brussels the end date of the Brexit transition period - without saying what their preferred end date would be. The UK's position paper disagrees with the EU on other key points too.

We are not (yet) one people

Talks on the next EU budget will start on Friday. Brussels wants to do much more than before – and needs a lot more money. But arguing about funds won't be enough.

