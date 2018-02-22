Ticker
Tajani asks Juncker for all EMA Brexit relocation documents
By EUOBSERVER
European Parliament president Antonio Tajani on Wednesday asked European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker for all documents, including confidential ones, on the Dutch bid for Amsterdam to be the location of the post-Brexit European Medicines Agency (EMA), Italian news agency ANSA reported. Tajani said he needed "all the details" of the successful bid, which Italy is challenging on the grounds that Amsterdam is allegedly not ready to host the agency.