The Greek parliament decided on Thursday to open an inquiry over allegations of corruption by Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis. Among the 10 people named are two former prime ministers, Panagiotis Pikrammenos and Antonis Samaras, the governor of Greece's central bank Ioannis Stournaras, and EU commissioner Dimitri Avrampoulos. The investigation is supported by prime minister Alexis Tsipras, while opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis accuses Tsipras of targeting opponents.