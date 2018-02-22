By EUOBSERVER

Martin Selmayr, the head of cabinet of European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, has warned of an EU "institutional blockage" next year, if EU leaders and the European Parliament cannot agree on the future commission's head. "It is possible that Juncker will be there for a longer time," he told Belgian daily Le Soir ahead of Friday's summit where leaders will discuss the so-called Spitzenkandidat process for the European elections.