By EUOBSERVER

S&D MEP Eric Andrieu will chair the European Parliament's special committee to look into EU authorisation procedures on pesticides, sources from the parliament said on Thursday. The committee, composed of 30 MEPs, was set up on 6 February to respond to concerns raised by MEPs and European citizens over potential failures in scientific assessments, and the role of the commission and agencies in November's renewal of herbicide glyphosate.