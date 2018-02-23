Friday

23rd Feb 2018

Romanian minister demands anti-corruption prosecutor fired

By

Romania's social democrat justice minister, Tudorel Toader, called on Thursday for the country's chief anti-corruption prosecutor, Laura Codruta Kovesi, to be removed from her post when presenting a 36-page report on alleged abuses by prosecutors. The speech triggered new street protests. Romanian president Klaus Iohannis rejected Toader's report, saying it "lacked clarity". Iohannis has the final say on firing any senior prosecutor.

EU-Morocco fishing deal casts doubt on EU future foreign policy

Not extending the EU fisheries deal with Morocco to fish off the disputed coast of Western Sahara could deprive the Sahrawi people of much-needed income - and throw into question future EU foreign policy in the name of human rights.

The key budget issues on EU leaders' table

As EU leaders gather on Friday to start discussing the future of the EU's spending after the UK leaves, major battle lines are already emerging among member states. Here is a look at the key issues.

EU leaders to kick off post-Brexit budget debate

EU-27 leaders will meet on Friday to draw up battle lines and possible fields of compromise over the EU's next seven-year budget - the first one after the UK leaves the bloc.

Greek government's steady steps to exit bailout programme

Growth predictions are positive, exports increasing, unemployment dropping and credit-ratings up, says the head of Greece's Syriza delegation to the European Parliament. Now the government in Athens is looking to design its own reform programme.

