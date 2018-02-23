Ticker
EU leaders express solidarity with Cyprus in Turkey drill row
By EUOBSERVER
EU leaders on Friday expressed solidarity with Cyprus and Greece after Nicosia accused Turkey of threatening to use force against a drillship chartered by Italy's Eni in the eastern Mediterranea sea. European Council president Donald Tusk told reporters that leaders "urgently call on Turkey to terminate these activities" that have led to recent tensions, and said Greece and Cyprus had the "sovereign right" to explore for resources.