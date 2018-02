By EUOBSERVER

European Council president Donald Tusk said the UK's current position on its future relationship with the EU is "based on pure illusion". Speaking to reporters after Friday's EU summit, Tusk reiterated there can be neither single market "a la carte" nor cherry-picking. "It seems the 'cake philosophy' is still alive," Tusk said, adding he hopes for a more detailed UK position when he meets with Theresa May next Thursday.