Ticker
EU calls for immediate ceasefire in Syria
By EUOBSERVER
European Council president Donald Tusk said Friday the EU was calling for an immediate ceasefire in Syria, as civilian casualties increased in the eastern Ghouta district ahead of a UN Security Council vote to demand a 30-day ceasefire. Tusk said Russia and Iran were allowing a surge in attacks on rebel positions. French and German leaders Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel appealed to Russian president Vladimir Putin to stop bombardments.