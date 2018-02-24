By EUOBSERVER

European Council president Donald Tusk said Friday the EU was calling for an immediate ceasefire in Syria, as civilian casualties increased in the eastern Ghouta district ahead of a UN Security Council vote to demand a 30-day ceasefire. Tusk said Russia and Iran were allowing a surge in attacks on rebel positions. French and German leaders Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel appealed to Russian president Vladimir Putin to stop bombardments.