By EUOBSERVER

Awaiting approval in a postal vote among SPD members, German chancellor Angela Merkel announced on Sunday her team of ministers in a new 'Grand Coalition' with the Social Democrats. Merkel picked some of the most outspoken critics within the CDU party in a bid to overcome unrest in her own ranks. The 37-year-old Jens Spahn will become health minister in a new cabinet, plus 59-year-old Peter Altmaier appointed economy minister.