Latvia calls emergency meeting after third-largest bank fails
By EUOBSERVER
Latvian authorities gather for an emergency meeting on Monday following the failure of the country's third-largest bank, ABLV Bank. The ECB has declared the bank and its subsidiary in Luxembourg as 'failing or likely to fail' but said financial stability is not at risk. Winding up of the banks will take place within Latvian and Luxembourg law. Latvia's central bank chief was last week suspended pending a bribe investigation.