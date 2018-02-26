Monday

26th Feb 2018

Ticker

Latvia calls emergency meeting after third-largest bank fails

By

Latvian authorities gather for an emergency meeting on Monday following the failure of the country's third-largest bank, ABLV Bank. The ECB has declared the bank and its subsidiary in Luxembourg as 'failing or likely to fail' but said financial stability is not at risk. Winding up of the banks will take place within Latvian and Luxembourg law. Latvia's central bank chief was last week suspended pending a bribe investigation.

Opinion

On cybersecurity, Europe must act now

Some governments have closed their eyes, hoping that the menace will go away. It will not - it will only become stronger, according to the former prime minister of Estonia, one of the EU's leading digital states.

US probe into Ukraine 'lobbying' by former EU officials

A former EU commission president, ex-European parliament president and an ex-Austrian chancellor all deny being paid €2m by Donald Trump's former campaign chief to lobby on the behalf of the Russian-backed government in Ukraine in 2012.

Opinion

Why has central Europe turned so eurosceptic?

Faced with poorer infrastructure, dual food standards and what can seem like hectoring from western Europe it is not surprising some central and eastern European member states are rebelling.

EU leaders nix transnational lists, cool on 'Spitzenkandidat'

The 'Brussels bubble' ideas for transnational electoral lists was put on ice at the summit, while Jean-Claude Juncker's idea for an EU 'super president' was also rejected. The 'Spitzenkandidat' proposal backed by the European parliament also suffered a rebuff.

News in Brief

  1. Merkel's party approves German grand coalition
  2. Business and unions welcome Corbyn customs union pledge
  3. Slovak investigative journalist murdered
  4. Ombudsman asks for more EU transparency on Brexit
  5. Corbyn speech on Monday to clarify Brexit position
  6. Juncker kicks off six-nation Balkan tour
  7. Report: Selmayr appointment irregular
  8. Latvia calls emergency meeting after third-largest bank fails

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. CECEIndustry Stakeholders Are Ready to Take the Lead in Digital Construction
  2. ILGA EuropeAnkara Ban on LGBTI Events Continues as Turkish Courts Reject NGO Appeals
  3. Aid & Trade LondonJoin Thousands of Stakeholders of the Global Aid Industry at Aid & Trade London
  4. Macedonian Human Rights Movement Int.European Free Alliance Joins MHRMI to End the Anti-Macedonian Name Negotiations
  5. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Tourism Year to Promote Business and Mutual Ties
  6. European Jewish CongressAt “An End to Antisemitism!” Conference, Dr. Kantor Calls for Ambitious Solutions
  7. UNESDAA Year Ago UNESDA Members Pledged to Reduce Added Sugars in Soft Drinks by 10%
  8. International Partnership for Human RightsUzbekistan: Investigate Torture of Journalist
  9. CESICESI@Noon on ‘Digitalisation & Future of Work: Social Protection For All?’ - March 7
  10. UNICEFExecutive Director's Committment to Tackling Sexual Exploitation and Abuse of Children
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersState of the Nordic Region 2018: Facts, Figures and Rankings of the 74 Regions
  12. Mission of China to the EUDigital Economy Shaping China's Future, Over 30% of GDP

Latest News

  1. On cybersecurity, Europe must act now
  2. US probe into Ukraine 'lobbying' by former EU officials
  3. Why has central Europe turned so eurosceptic?
  4. Bigger renewable energy targets feasible, says study
  5. EU agrees budget to focus on defence, security and migration
  6. EU leaders nix transnational lists, cool on 'Spitzenkandidat'
  7. Regions chief: calls for smaller EU budget are 'impossible'
  8. Election fever picks up This WEEK