By EUOBSERVER

The new European Commission's secretary general, Martin Selmayr, was appointed in violation of the institution's rules, according to Liberation. The French daily explained that Selmayr, president Juncker's head of cabinet, had only the rank of director. Last Wednesday, he was appointed deputy secretary general and secretary general in a couple of minutes, without going through the selection process and without commissioner Oettinger, in charge of human resources, being informed.