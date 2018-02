By EUOBSERVER

EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker arrived in Skopje on Sunday, the first stop in a tour of six Balkan countries hoping to join the EU; Macedonia, Albania, Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Kosovo. Talks in Skopje focussed on solutions to the long-standing naming dispute with Greece. Serbia and Montenegro are current front-runners to join the EU in 2025 if they meet all the conditions.