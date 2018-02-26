Ticker
Ombudsman asks for more EU transparency on Brexit
By EUOBSERVER
EU Ombudsman Emily O'Reilly has asked the European Commission to be more transparent about the Brexit negotiations. In a letter to Jean-Claude Juncker published Monday, she said the commission task force should publish details of its members' meetings and the activities of the deputy chief negotiator. She also called the commission to consult stakeholders more, and to allow them to "look at specific parts of the draft Withdrawal Agreement".