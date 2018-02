By EUOBSERVER

Jan Kuciak, a 27-year old Slovak investigative journalist for the Aktuality.sk website, was shot dead with his wife on Sunday, in a village 50km from Slovakia's capital Bratislava. Kuciak was investigating tax frauds and had received death threats. Kuciak is the second journalist killed in the EU in five months, after the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia in Malta in October. Reporters Without Borders has called for an investigation.