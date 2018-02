By EUOBSERVER

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) and the Trades Union Congress (TUC) both welcomed Monday a pledge by Labour opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn to keep the UK in a customs union with the EU after Brexit. Corbyn, in a long-awaited recalibration of Labour's position, also praised the EU food safety authority and chemicals agency by name, and promised specifically to stay in Euratom and Erasmus.