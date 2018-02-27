Tuesday

27th Feb 2018

Ticker

Russia laundered millions via Danske Bank in Estonia

By

Russian president Vladimir Putin's family and people close to Russia's intelligence service, FSB, laundered huge amounts of money through the Estonian branch of Danske Bank, Denmark's biggest bank, according to a leaked whistleblower report obtained by the Danish newspaper Berlingske and shared with the OCCRP and the Guardian. Danske Bank closed accounts of several companies in 2013 but the identity of the clients was kept secret at the time.

Journalist murder shocks Slovakia

The reporter's research on alleged Italian mafia links with EU farm funds in Slovakia has been hinted at as a possible motive for his murder.

Opinion

The great EU corporate tax lie

Attempts by the European Commission to 'sell' the new Common Consolidated Corporate Tax Base as a measure against tax avoidance are disingenuous at best, say three MEPs from smaller member states.

German ministries were at war over CO2 car cuts

Foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel was not the only German government official trying to water down an EU draft bill on CO2 emissions from passenger vehicles last year. In fact, three Berlin ministries were contradicting each other behind the scenes.

Opinion

On cybersecurity, Europe must act now

Some governments have closed their eyes, hoping that the menace will go away. It will not - it will only become stronger, according to the former prime minister of Estonia, one of the EU's leading digital states.

US probe into Ukraine 'lobbying' by former EU officials

A former EU commission president, ex-European parliament president and an ex-Austrian chancellor all deny being paid €2m by Donald Trump's former campaign chief to lobby on the behalf of the Russian-backed government in Ukraine in 2012.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal Seed Vault: Gene Banks Gather to Celebrate 1 Million Seed Collections
  2. CECEIndustry Stakeholders Are Ready to Take the Lead in Digital Construction
  3. ILGA EuropeAnkara Ban on LGBTI Events Continues as Turkish Courts Reject NGO Appeals
  4. Aid & Trade LondonJoin Thousands of Stakeholders of the Global Aid Industry at Aid & Trade London
  5. Macedonian Human Rights Movement Int.European Free Alliance Joins MHRMI to End the Anti-Macedonian Name Negotiations
  6. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Tourism Year to Promote Business and Mutual Ties
  7. European Jewish CongressAt “An End to Antisemitism!” Conference, Dr. Kantor Calls for Ambitious Solutions
  8. UNESDAA Year Ago UNESDA Members Pledged to Reduce Added Sugars in Soft Drinks by 10%
  9. International Partnership for Human RightsUzbekistan: Investigate Torture of Journalist
  10. CESICESI@Noon on ‘Digitalisation & Future of Work: Social Protection For All?’ - March 7
  11. UNICEFExecutive Director's Committment to Tackling Sexual Exploitation and Abuse of Children
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersState of the Nordic Region 2018: Facts, Figures and Rankings of the 74 Regions