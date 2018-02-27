By EUOBSERVER

Russian president Vladimir Putin's family and people close to Russia's intelligence service, FSB, laundered huge amounts of money through the Estonian branch of Danske Bank, Denmark's biggest bank, according to a leaked whistleblower report obtained by the Danish newspaper Berlingske and shared with the OCCRP and the Guardian. Danske Bank closed accounts of several companies in 2013 but the identity of the clients was kept secret at the time.