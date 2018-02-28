Ticker
Macedonia offers four options to solve name dispute
By EUOBSERVER
Macedonia has presented four options to settle a decades-long dispute with Greece over its name, prime minister Zoran Zaev said on Tuesday after attending a summit on the Western Balkans in London. The are: Republic of North Macedonia, Republic of Upper Macedonia, Republic of Vardar Macedonia and Republic of Macedonia (Skopje). Macedonia hopes to find agreement with Greece before an EU meeting in June and a NATO summit in July.