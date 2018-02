By EUOBSERVER

Italy's former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi told Rai Radio on Tuesday he would propose Antonio Tajani, the president of the European Parliament, as prime minister if his centre-right bloc wins Italian elections on Sunday (4 March). Tajani helped Berlusconi found the Forza Italia but has played down the idea of becoming prime minister so far. Berlusconi cannot take the post himself due to a tax fraud conviction.