Ticker
Conservative MEPs want explanation on Selmayr move
By EUOBSERVER
The European Conservatives and Reformists group in the European Parliament wants the Commission to explain to MEPs, at the next plenary session, how Martin Selmayr was appointed commission secretary general last week. "There are still questions to be answered on the transparency, integrity and accountability of the whole process," the group said in statement. The greens have already called for a parliamentary inquiry on the controversial move.