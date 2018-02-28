Wednesday

28th Feb 2018

Ticker

Conservative MEPs want explanation on Selmayr move

By

The European Conservatives and Reformists group in the European Parliament wants the Commission to explain to MEPs, at the next plenary session, how Martin Selmayr was appointed commission secretary general last week. "There are still questions to be answered on the transparency, integrity and accountability of the whole process," the group said in statement. The greens have already called for a parliamentary inquiry on the controversial move.

Selmayr slip discloses phone numbers in photo gaffe

The European Commission's most powerful administrator, Martin Selmayr, has revealed the mobile phone numbers of heads of cabinet, including his own, in a vanity shot published by the commission following his promotion.

EUobserved

At the court of the kings of the EU bubble

The elevation of Martin Selmayr to the position of secretary general highlights how far the EU Commission has gone in disconnecting itself from what it is supposed to represent: the general interest.

News in Brief

  1. German government hacked, Russians suspected
  2. Conservative MEPs want explanation on Selmayr move
  3. Central London is EU's richest region
  4. Two UK Conservative MEPs leave ECR group
  5. Slovak media collectively publish story by murdered journalist
  6. Berlusconi set to choose Tajani for Italian prime minister
  7. Google wins German court case on links to defamatory content
  8. Macedonia offers four options to solve name dispute

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNICEFCyclone Season Looms Over 720,000 Rohingya Children in Myanmar & Bangladesh
  2. European Gaming & Betting AssociationEU Court: EU Commission Correct to Issue Guidelines for Online Gambling Services
  3. Mission of China to the EUChina Hopes for More Exchanges With Nordic, Baltic Countries
  4. Macedonian Human Rights MovementCondemns Facebook for Actively Promoting Anti-Macedonian Racism
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal Seed Vault: Gene Banks Gather to Celebrate 1 Million Seed Collections
  6. CECEIndustry Stakeholders Are Ready to Take the Lead in Digital Construction
  7. ILGA EuropeAnkara Ban on LGBTI Events Continues as Turkish Courts Reject NGO Appeals
  8. Aid & Trade LondonJoin Thousands of Stakeholders of the Global Aid Industry at Aid & Trade London
  9. Macedonian Human Rights MovementEuropean Free Alliance Joins MHRMI to End the Anti-Macedonian Name Negotiations
  10. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Tourism Year to Promote Business and Mutual Ties
  11. European Jewish CongressAt “An End to Antisemitism!” Conference, Dr. Kantor Calls for Ambitious Solutions
  12. UNESDAA Year Ago UNESDA Members Pledged to Reduce Added Sugars in Soft Drinks by 10%

Latest News

  1. Selmayr slip discloses phone numbers in photo gaffe
  2. Leaked EU document says energy efficiency just a 'slogan'
  3. Brexit deal in jeopardy as May refuses EU's Irish option
  4. At the court of the kings of the EU bubble
  5. Robotics MEP angry at lack of Commission response on AI
  6. Finland plans 'Arctic Corridor' linking China to Europe
  7. What might be next in EU-Ukraine relations?
  8. MEP expense reform stymied in internal parliament clash