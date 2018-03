By EUOBSERVER

Insecticides known as neonicotinoids pose a danger to bees, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) in Parma, Italy, warned on Wednesday. The commission's standing committee on plants, animals, food and feed is set to discuss the report on 22 March. Use of neonicotinoids has been restricted in the EU since 2013. The commission has proposed a ban to all field crops, allowing an exemption for greenhouses.