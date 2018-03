By EUOBSERVER

The leader of German chancellor Angela Merkel's CSU Bavarian allies, Horst Seehofer, said on Wednesday that Germany should hold a new election if the 464,000 members of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) vote against a new grand coalition deal with the conservative bloc. The result of SPD's postal ballot is due on Sunday, with a YouGov survey predicting 56 percent would approve a re-run of the grand coalition.