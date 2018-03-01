By EUOBSERVER

Protests are expected when Danish prime minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen and seven of his ministers appear for a press conference on Thursday in Mjoelnerparken, a Copenhagen ghetto, to present a new plan to eliminate deprived ghetto areas by the year 2030. The plan includes double punishments for certain crimes in areas defined as 'ghettos', municipalities won't be allowed to move jobless into ghettos and local children must attend daycare.