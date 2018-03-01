By EUOBSERVER

The village of Schengen and the Province building in Maastricht, the Netherlands, have been awarded the European Heritage Label. The European Commission said Thursday that Schengen is "synonymous with free movement in Europe" since agreements were signed there in 1985 and 1990, and that the 1992 Maastricht treaty is "a milestone for European integration". The label rewards sites that "celebrate and symbolise European ideals, values, history and integration."