By EUOBSERVER

MEPs on Thursday supported the EU Commission's unprecedented sanctions procedure against Poland for undermining the rule of law. Lawmakers voted 422 in favour, 147 against and with 48 abstentions on a non-binding resolution to back the EU executives efforts to bring Poland's judicial reforms in line with EU rules and values. The vote adds pressure on Poland, whose premier is due to meet commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker on 8 March.