By EUOBSERVER

The Catalan parliament adopted on Thursday a resolution condemning the "illegal and illegitimate dismissal" of the former president of Catalonia's government, Carles Puigdemont, following last October's declaration of independence. The text also "claims" the 1 October independence referendum but does not endorse the independence declaration. The Catalan parliament is still trying to form a government and elect a government president, following fresh elections on 21 December.