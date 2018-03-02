By EUOBSERVER

Police in eastern Slovakia arrested on Thursday several Italians in a search for the killer of journalist Jan Kuciak and his girlfriend. Kuciak was investigating possible links between the mafia and Slovakia's political elite - in particular the Italian Vadala family and its alleged ties with the international crime syndicate of Calabrian origin, 'Ndrangheta. The Vadala family ran an agricultural empire that yielded them EU farming subsidies.