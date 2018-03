By EUOBSERVER

More than €100 billion has been funnelled through Ireland's International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) since 2007 to Russian companies, including a Kremlin-linked bank and oil giant Rosneft, according to research from Trinity College Dublin, reported in the Sunday Business Post. "The government needs to think about what the risks are," commented former deputy governor of the Central Bank, Stefan Gerlach, to the Irish Times.