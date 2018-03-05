Monday

5th Mar 2018

Ticker

Finns more interested in EU elections than regional voting

By

Just over half of Finns (52 percent) are interested in voting for representatives to the European Parliament, compared to 78 percent interested in national elections, according to a Kantar TNS poll reported by Yle. The European Parliament beats interest in regional elections however, with just 47 percent interested in choosing Finland's regional leaders. Voting turnout in the 2014 European Parliament elections was 41 per cent in Finland.

Italy votes to become more eurosceptic

A hung parliament is expected, as preliminary results show a good outcome for the anti-establishment Five Star Movement and the anti-immigrant Northern League.

Agenda

Italy and migration will top This WEEK

Italy will have voted for a government, Germany's social democrats will have voted to confirm a government (or not): the dynamics in European politics may change, while Brussels will focus on Brexit again.

News in Brief

  1. Canete: higher CO2 target for cars would cost jobs
  2. Five Star Movement open to coalition talks
  3. EU's 'REACH' toxic chemicals bill working, finds review
  4. Italy's Salvini claims right for League to rule
  5. Renzi quits as party leader after Italian election defeat
  6. Western Europe must cut meat diet, NGO warns
  7. Russian firms funnelled €100bn through Dublin
  8. Macedonians protest name deal with Greece

