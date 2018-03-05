By EUOBSERVER

Just over half of Finns (52 percent) are interested in voting for representatives to the European Parliament, compared to 78 percent interested in national elections, according to a Kantar TNS poll reported by Yle. The European Parliament beats interest in regional elections however, with just 47 percent interested in choosing Finland's regional leaders. Voting turnout in the 2014 European Parliament elections was 41 per cent in Finland.