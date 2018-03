By EUOBSERVER

Greenpeace said in a report out on Monday that meat consumption in western Europe should be reduced from the annual 84kg to 24kg by 2030, in order to prevent disastrous climate change. By 2050, the global average meat consumption should be 16kg, or 19 percent of what western Europeans eat today. Dairy consumption should also drop, from over 250kg to 33kg in 2050, it said.